Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT): Price Now Near $34.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GBT

Currently, GBT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.92 (2.78%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row GBT has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, GBT ranks 52nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GBT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GBT’s price is up $0.5 (1.49%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GBT: Daily RSI Analysis For GBT, its RSI is now at 22.0884.

GBT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

