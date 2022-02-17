Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 32,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 47,911 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $531.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories