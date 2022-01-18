Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

GLBE opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

