Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

