Global Payments Inc (GPN): Price Now Near $200.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GPN

Currently, GPN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GPN has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GPN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GPN’s price is down $-2.86 (-1.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GPN has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GPN’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

