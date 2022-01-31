Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 145.1% in January

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

