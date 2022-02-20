Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Body

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

