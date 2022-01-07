Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 19,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?