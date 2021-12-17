Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

