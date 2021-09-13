Globalstar Inc (GSAT): Price Now Near $2.3; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GSAT

At the moment, GSAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.76%) from the hour prior. GSAT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, GSAT ranks 74th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GSAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GSAT’s price is down $-0.27 (-10.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GSAT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GSAT: Daily RSI Analysis For GSAT, its RSI is now at 4.9383.

Note: GSAT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with GSAT rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market