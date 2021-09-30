Globus Medical Inc (GMED): Price Now Near $78.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GMED

Currently, GMED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GMED ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

GMED’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GMED’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GMED’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GMED: Daily RSI Analysis GMED’s RSI now stands at 6.4171.

GMED and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

