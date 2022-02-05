GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,679,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

