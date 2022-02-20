Gobi Capital LLC Has $364.79 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Body

Gobi Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 18.5% of Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $364,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.18 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).