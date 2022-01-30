Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

