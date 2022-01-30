Godsey & Gibb Associates Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

