GoHealth Inc (GOCO): Price Down $-0.05 (-1.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GOCO

At the moment, GOCO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that GOCO has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on GOCO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, GOCO ranks 95th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GOCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GOCO’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.01%) from the day prior. GOCO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. GoHealth Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GOCO: Daily RSI Analysis For GOCO, its RSI is now at 54.321.

GOCO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market