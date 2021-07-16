Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL): Price Up $0.02 (0.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GOL

At the moment, GOL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GOL ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

GOL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, GOL’s price is up $0.02 (0.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on GOL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GOL: Daily RSI Analysis For GOL, its RSI is now at 55.

