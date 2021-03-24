Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (GOL): Price Up $0.45 (6.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (1.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GOL

Currently, GOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (1.3%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row GOL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GOL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GOL’s price is up $0.45 (6.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

