Gold Falls 1.5%: Is Now the Right Time to Buy Gold Miners?

It’s been a volatile week in the market after we saw the largest takedown in the S&P-500 (SPY) since 2008. Unfortunately, while many thought that the gold juniors (GDXJ) would provide a shelter from the storm, the metal itself has been the only place holding its value. Despite a nearly 10% rise in the gold price (GLD) thus far this year, the Gold Juniors Index is down almost 10%, a roughly 200 basis point underperformance vs. the metal. The good news, however, is that the underperformance is beginning to get a little extreme, suggesting some possible mean reversion on the way. The key, however, is that the bulls must defend the $36.00 level at all costs. A breakdown below this level on a monthly close would be bearish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While we haven’t seen the baby out with the bathwater forced selling in miners that we did on February 28th, yesterday was certainly not a great day to be overweight the group. The Gold Juniors Index was down over 5%, shedding more than half of its prior week’s gains, all while gold has hovered high above all other asset classes as a safe haven. Fortunately, the index has found itself sitting near a pivotal support level following this decline, with the monthly moving average (white line) coming in near the $36.50 area. There are no guarantees that the index will bottom out here, but we’re finally getting closer to a low-risk buy opportunity in the GDXJ as we hover just above the $36.00 level.

If we look at the big picture for the GDXJ, the bulls still have lots of work to do to confirm a new bull market for the small miners. As we can see, we have multi-year resistance at the $50.00 level, and this area has been a brick wall since late 2013. The first sign that the good old days of 2009 and 2010 for the miners are back would be a quarterly close above this pivotal level, suggesting a change in character for the miners. This would finally confirm the multi-year breakout we saw in gold last year and would place the GDXJ on a bullish posture for its yearly chart for the first time in over a decade. Until this happens, however, choppy trading and nasty takedowns like we’ve seen will likely continue to be the norm.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As noted, the Gold Juniors Index is finally beginning to get oversold, but I don’t see any reason to be overly aggressive just yet. If we could see a pullback below the $35.70 level, however, this would likely provide a decent area to begin to scale into long positions in the index. While I am not long the index currently and continue to sit tight on new entries, I would strongly consider starting the first leg of a new position if we were to trade below $35.70 on the GDXJ before the end of March. The bulls may be in control of the monthly chart, but volatility is here to stay in the miners, and I see no reason to pay up when the tides are rough. However, as long as the bulls can play defense at $36.00, pullbacks should be embraced.

(Disclosure: The author is GLD)

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) was trading at $37.01 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.05 (-0.13%). Year-to-date, GDXJ has gained 8.44%, versus a 7.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

GDXJ currently has an ETF Daily News SMART Grade of C (Neutral), and is ranked #10 of 33 ETFs in the Precious Metals ETFs category.