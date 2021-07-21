Gold Fields Ltd (GFI): Price Now Near $9.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GFI

Currently, GFI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GFI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on GFI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GFI ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

GFI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GFI’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GFI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GFI: Daily RSI Analysis For GFI, its RSI is now at 21.7391.

GFI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market