Gold Fields Ltd (GFI): Price Now Near $9.96; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GFI

Currently, GFI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row GFI has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

GFI ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

GFI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GFI’s price is up $0.18 (1.79%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Gold Fields Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GFI: Daily RSI Analysis GFI’s RSI now stands at 59.322.

GFI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

