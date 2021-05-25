Gold Fundamentals Getting More Bullish

It’s been a volatile month thus far for the major market averages, but the yellow metal (GLD) has continued to hold its ground, seeing minimal downside volatility and up more than 10% just over halfway through Q2. This exceptional performance is a massive change in character from Q1 when the metal couldn’t find a single bid and made consecutive new lows vs. the S&P-500 from a relative strength standpoint. Importantly, during this period of strength, real rates have continued to plunge, emboldening the bull thesis for gold and suggesting that new highs are ahead for the metal. In fact, gold is only 10% higher than it was when real rates hit a new multi-year low in mid-April, while real rates have slid another 80%. One of the best ways to play this move looks to be Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As shown in the chart below, the 3-Month Treasury Bill minus the 12-Month Rate of Change in US CPI has continued to make new lows over the past month, with the catalyst being no movement in the 3-month T-Bill and a massive spike in inflation. This spike for the April reading was the highest in more than a decade at 4.20%, pushing real rates to (-) 4.18. This is generally a very bullish backdrop for gold, given that gold performs the best when there’s no opportunity cost to holding it, which is the case currently. The last two times we had similar readings to the current one was in mid-2008 during the Financial Crisis and in the early 1970s when real rates dipped below (-) 3.00%. The gold price staged massive rallies following both periods of sharply declining real rates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author’s Chart)

If we look at a two-year chart of real rates, we can see that gold has been trending higher since rates dipped into negative territory, and the gold price hit a multi-year high of $1,700/oz in mid-April when real rates made a new multi-year low below (-) 2.00%. Since then, the gold price is only up 10% ($1,880/oz vs. $1,700/oz), but real rates have plunged to (-) 4.18%, down from a previous low of (-) 2.20%. This suggests that either the inflation reading we got last month was a massive anomaly that will be corrected and real rates will rise, or that gold has some catching up to do. With the Fed not pivoting from its ultra-dovish stance, the latter seems more likely, and another reading above 3.50% for inflation would not be surprising, keeping real rates well in negative territory.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If the technicals were not confirming the fundamentals, one might conclude that inflation was not here to stay and that this plunge in real rates was unlikely to persist. However, the technical picture for gold looks the best it has in more than a decade, with the metal making new all-time highs after a 10-year base. The last time we saw a similar setup was in the mid-2000s when gold made a new 10-year high after consolidating in a cup base. Obviously, history does not have to repeat itself, but a similar setup would be very bullish for gold, given that the 2005 setup began a new 6-year uptrend in the metal, which gained more than 300% from the breakout level over the next 6.5 years. This didn’t preclude sharp corrections along the way, but each 20% correction provided great buying opportunities.

(Source: TradingView.com)

So, what’s the best course of action?

With gold finding strong support at its breakout level and reclaiming its monthly moving average, the future looks quite bright for the metal, and I would not be surprised at all by new highs before year-end. This would translate to 10% highs to the prior high above $2,050/oz and would lead to a massive increase in margins for gold miners as a whole, with Kirkland Lake’s all-in sustaining cost margins soaring to more than 60%, with some of the lowest costs in the industry group at $800/oz.

One might expect a company with 50% plus margins and the potential for 60% AISC margins to trade at a valuation above 15x earnings, but KL trades at a mere 11.5x FY2021 earnings at a share price of $43.00, and with estimates sitting at $3.70. If we look ahead to FY2023, annual EPS estimates are at $4.30 as production ramps up at its massive Detour Lake Mine and Macassa, leaving the stock trading at than 10.0x FY2023 earnings while paying a 1.70% dividend yield. This is my preferred way to play the gold price, given that one is paid to wait, benefits from downside protection given that KL has the highest margins in the sector, and gets significant leverage to higher dividends and higher earnings if the gold price cooperates and strengthens further.

Currently, I remain long GLD and KL and would look to add to my GLD position if the gold price dips below $1,800/oz. While 10% plus corrections to scare out weak hands are possible, the recent downtrend break in gold suggests that the violent correction investors sat through is now over, and any 7% pullbacks should provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am long GLD, KL

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.