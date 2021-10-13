Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL): Price Down $-0.24 (-2.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for GOGL

Currently, GOGL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GOGL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, GOGL ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GOGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GOGL’s price is down $-0.24 (-2.47%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as GOGL has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on GOGL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GOGL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GOGL: Daily RSI Analysis GOGL’s RSI now stands at 0.

GOGL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

