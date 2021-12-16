Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL): Price Now Near $8.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GOGL

Currently, GOGL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, GOGL ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

GOGL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GOGL’s price is up $0.17 (2.22%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GOGL has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows GOGL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< GOGL: Daily RSI Analysis For GOGL, its RSI is now at 51.0204.

GOGL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error