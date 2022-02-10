Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

