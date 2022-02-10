Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,485,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,328,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $376,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 28.83 on Thursday. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.22.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

