Golden State Equity Partners Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $498.10 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $469.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).