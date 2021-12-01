Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).