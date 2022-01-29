Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 141.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $54,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE STL opened at $27.17 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

