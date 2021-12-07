Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 15,300 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $593.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

