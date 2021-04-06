Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): Price Now Near $325.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GS

At the time of this writing, GS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GS’s price is up $1.73 (0.54%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows GS’s price action over the past 90 days.

For GS News Traders

Investors and traders in GS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

S&P 500 21Q1 Earnings Preview: Expectations Continue To Rise

By Tajinder Dhillon In 2021, we expect to see a year of high expectations for earnings growth as we exit 2020, which saw growth rates plummet during the first three quarters to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis. The earnings growth forecast for 2021 is currently 25.9%, the highest…

