Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS): Price Now Near $371.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GS

At the time of this writing, GS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. GS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on GS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

GS ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

GS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, GS’s price is up $6.77 (1.86%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that GS has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< GS: Daily RSI Analysis GS’s RSI now stands at 62.5139.

GS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For GS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on GS may find value in this recent story:

