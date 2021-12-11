Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Savara worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 340,489 shares of company stock worth $386,177 in the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

