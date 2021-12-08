Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PRT opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 163.04%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

