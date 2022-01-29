Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.46 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,158 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

WAL stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

