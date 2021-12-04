Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $828,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 616.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 292,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).