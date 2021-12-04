Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.97% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $35.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV).