Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of STAAR Surgical worth $25,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).