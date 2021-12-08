Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,951 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of DFEN stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN).