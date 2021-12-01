Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 635.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 85,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $607,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,113. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

OLMA stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

