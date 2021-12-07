Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 877,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after buying an additional 303,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 269,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $806.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

