Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,803 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NSSC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.40 million, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).