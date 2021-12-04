Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,978,895 Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000.

OTCMKTS GMIIU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

