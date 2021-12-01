Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,608 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128,225 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000.

OTCMKTS:HCCCU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

