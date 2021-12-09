Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,143 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of OP Bancorp worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 38.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $781,000.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myung Park sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

