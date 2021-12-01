Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 65,830 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

