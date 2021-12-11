Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,416 shares of company stock worth $11,349,500. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

