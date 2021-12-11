Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $608.20 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

