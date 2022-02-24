GoNetwork Market Cap Reaches $160,618.31 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $160,618.31 and $6.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35,236.50 or 0.99819369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00309615 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

