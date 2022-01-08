Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,424.52

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,424.52 ($46.15) and traded as low as GBX 3,191 ($43.00). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,191 ($43.00), with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £245.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,424.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($47.16), for a total transaction of £347,200 ($467,861.47).

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

